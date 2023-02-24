Open in App
Wilkes-barre Township, PA
See more from this location?
Times Leader

Police respond to incident at Wyoming Valley Mall

By Ed Lewis,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYkvh_0kynANid00
Police responded to the Wyoming Valley Mall for a shooting that may have been connected to a robbery Friday afternoon, law enforcement sources at the scene said. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are investigating a shooting outside the Wyoming Valley Mall near JC Penney and Royal House Buffet early Friday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate an employee of a store inside the mall chased one or two suspects who committed a theft. Once outside, gunfire erupted in the parking lot, township Police Chief Will Clark said.

Clark said the suspect or suspects sped away in a burgundy colored Cadillac. The model of the vehicle was not obtained.

Police from the township, Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township and state police converged to the parking lot at about 12:33 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Several shell casings were observed on the ground a distance apart that were highlighted by evidence markers.

Clark said it was too early to say how many shots were fired or who fired the shots. The police chief said there were no immediate reports of injuries and it was unknown if the suspect or suspects were hit.

Troopers with the state police Forensic Services Unit processed the scene.

Customers were permitted to leave in their vehicles that were parked in the large perimeter of the crime scene.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department posted on their Facebook page the following:

“This post is being made to address concerns of an active shooter at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

There is NO active shooter incident rather a theft that resulted in a weapon being involved following the theft.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The incident is under investigation and police have the individual with the weapon detained.

Additional information to be shared in additional posts as the investigation continues.”

Clark said there are no surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Young Man Formally Indicted In Town of Ellicott Murder Case
Ellicott, NY1 day ago
State police capture suspect in Old Forge nightclub shooting
Old Forge, PA3 days ago
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Jamestown man indicted on murder charge
Jamestown, NY1 day ago
Motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
Wilkes-barre, PA4 days ago
Man wanted for indecent exposure outside Weis store accused of armed break-in, cops say
Bangor, PA5 days ago
Pa. unseals search warrant in Idaho killings
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police top ten most wanted new additions
Wilkes-barre, PA8 days ago
Questions remain about accused killer of Temple police officer: 'I wish I could explain it'
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Mayor Brown: ‘Circumstances necessitated OT payments’
Wilkes-barre, PA4 days ago
German Nite celebration returns to St. Nick’s in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
McClinton voted Pa. speaker; first Black woman to win post
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Beyond the Byline: Help those ‘littles’ by becoming a ‘big’
Wilkes-barre, PA3 days ago
Around Town: Reflecting on Lenten sacrifices
Wilkes-barre, PA4 days ago
H.S. Girls Basketball: Lake-Lehman routs Mid Valley, punches ticket to states
Lehman, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania residents to receive $250 in direct payments - are you eligible?
Slippery Rock, PA10 days ago
Editorial: Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre gets a 10 from TL
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Late Hershey goals spoil milestone night for WBS Penguins’ Addamo
Hershey, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy