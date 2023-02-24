Open in App
Kingsport, TN
WJHL

LIST: What to do this weekend in the Tri-Cites

By Emily Hibbitts,

7 days ago

Tri-Cities, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Although Storm Team 11 calls for a wet weekend ahead , News Channel 11 has compiled a list of events the whole family can enjoy despite the wet conditions.

Below are events happening on Feb. 25 and 26 around the Tri-Cities.

Kingsport Book Fair

Join the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book of Greater Kingsport at the Meadowview Convention Center for the annual Kingsport Book Fair.

Thousands of used books and other media including textbooks, paperbacks and multimedia will be for sale.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appalachian Festival of Plays & Playwrights

Grandma Gatewood Took A Walk by Catherine Bush, A Thing of Beauty by D.W. Gregory and The Transported Man by Russell Nichols will be read at Barter Theatre’s 23rd Annual Appalachian Festival of Plays & Playwrights in the Smith Theatre.

When: Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk will start at 1 p.m. and A Thing of Beauty will start at 4 p.m. both on Saturday. The Transported Man will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the festival, click here .

State of Franklin Battle

“Come and also discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes as you examine the site’s eleven historic structures. The historic home of the Tipton and Haynes families will be open for visitors to tour through. Take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter-mile nature trail or go spelunking in the site’s ancient cave. There will also be several local demonstrators and vendors for crafts and food,” the historic site stated.

Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.

When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ETSU’s celebrating ‘less traveled railroads’ event

“This is still nostalgia here in East Tennessee where the Tweetsie narrow gauge once ran into the mountains and several lines were built that became part of larger systems. This event always demonstrates in the model form how some short [railroad] lines appeared and functioned,” said Geoff Stunkard, coordinator of the museum’s monthly Heritage Days program.

Free admission into the George L. Carter Railroad Museum in the Campus Center Building at ETSU.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kiwanis Spaghetti Supper

David Crockett High School in Jonesborough will host their annual Spaghetti Supper. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

A ticket includes salad, bread, spaghetti and dessert.

When: Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Milligan University’s ‘Why We Sing’

Milligan University will host local church choirs on campus on for a gospel concert, “Why We Sing,” in honor of Black History Month.

This event is free and open to the public at the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel on campus.

When: Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

