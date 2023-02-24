Salma Hayek Brings Daughter Valentina, 15, & Stepdaughter Mathilde, 22, For Girls’ Day At Gucci Show

Image Credit: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Salma Hayek, 56, has become a fashion mentor to her children, bringing along her daughter Valentina, 15, and her stepdaughter Mathilde, 22, to the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on February 24. Salma looked effortlessly gorgeous in her chic outfit, and her girls were wearing outfits that were to die for as well! Salma’s husband François-Henri Pinault, 60, is the founder of Kering, which owns Gucci, so it wasn’t surprising at all that Salma, Valentina, and Mathilde were there for a fun girls’ day. Francois was there, as well, but it was the Pinault women who really stole the show.

Salma Hayek at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 (Photo: Stefano Costantino / MEGA)

Salma wore a bright blue dress with silver sequined print and a cutout detail at the chest. The Mexican-American actress also wore a pair of gold high heels and big sunglasses, as she carried a silver clutch purse in her hand. Salma’s daughter and stepdaughter showed up to the event in outfits that were just as fabulous.

Valentina looked gorgeous in a blue button up shirt that she tucked into a leather black skirt. She also rocked tan Gucci socks and black platforms heels. She let her wavy blonde hair down for the Italy outing. Valentina really resembled her gorgeous mother, which has been happening more and more as the teen grows up.

Last but not least, Mathilde — who is Francois’ daughter with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère — wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with a pair of matching knee-high boots. The gorgeous brunette finished off her look with stylish black sunglasses. Mathilde is so tall that she towered over Salma and Valentina when the trio took photos together at the Gucci Show.

Salma Hayek with her daughter and stepdaughter at the Gucci Show (Photo: Stefano Costantino / MEGA)

Salma has taught her children a lot about fashion over the years, and clearly they’ve understood the assignment! Let’s not forget, Salma and Valentina appeared on the cover of Vogue Mexico together last year, showing the world how powerful of a duo they are. The mother and daughter wore matching Gucci logo looks, including a mix of prints and florals. And in the accompanying interview, Salma revealed that Valentina has a knack for the famous star’s clothes!

“We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” Salma told the outlet, adding, “since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.” Salma gave birth to Valentina in 2007 when she was 41 years old. Through her marriage to Francois, Salma became a stepmother to his three children, including Mathilde. Salma has a close bond with all of her stepchildren.