ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin back with ‘Cliff’s Cab’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Cliff’s Cab” is back!

Saturday’s ECU-North Carolina baseball game postponed

East Carolina head baseball coach Cliff Godwin gets in his golf cart and drives around students to pick them up and take them to class, while also educating some students on the baseball program.

While the students are in the cab, they discuss Pirate baseball and also get some cool gifts.

Godwin started this in just his second year of coaching at ECU, in 2016. In the first episode, he takes students to class and quizzes them on some Pirate baseball. For every answer they got correct, they would win a prize.

To catch more episodes of “Cliff’s Cab,” head to the ECUAthletics YouTube page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.