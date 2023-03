Yahoo Sports

'Outer Banks' star Austin North (aka Topper) is from Cincinnati. Here are 7 facts about him By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer, 7 days ago

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer, 7 days ago

The popular teen drama, created by Josh and Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, follows a group of teenagers, aka the Pogues, who embark on a ...