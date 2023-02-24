Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste 2.0 hopes to set new record at men’s basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste 2.0 hopes to set a new record at the Fighting Illini men’s basketball game against the University of Michigan on March 2.

Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste initiative

The Fighting Illini, Fighting Waste initiative is a partnership between Coca-Cola, the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment, and U of I Facilities & Services.

Volunteers collected more than 280 pounds of recyclables at their inaugural event in November, diverting approximately 11% of the State Farm Center’s total waste stream from the landfill.

They’re hoping to beat that number this year.

U of I Facilities and Services shared that establishing a university-wide zero waste culture is a top sustainability objective of the Illinois Climate Action Plan (iCAP) , the U of I’s strategic plan to meet the Climate Leadership Commitments. These include becoming carbon neutral as soon as possible and building resilience to climate change in the local community.

Pursuing waste reduction and awareness initiatives at high-visibility events like basketball games showcases recycling and waste management progress to the entire campus community. U of I Facilities and Services said 80% of survey respondents at the first event in November indicated they supported expanding future recycling activities on campus.

How Illini fans can make a difference

Fans attending the Illinois–Michigan game on March 2 are encouraged to find volunteers in bright green shirts to recycle or eliminate waste. Fans can dispose of bottles and cans by placing them into recycling stations in the upper concourse.

Volunteers will be present to assist in multiple locations raising awareness about recycling on campus and at other university events whenever possible.

Additionally, fans are also encouraged to fill up and reuse a water bottle during the game to be more environmentally friendly. All fans may bring a clear, empty plastic bottle of up to 32 ounces to the event as part of State Farm Center’s clear bag policy.

