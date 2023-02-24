Harry Brook hailed and Verstappen happy with progress – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 24.

Football

England pay tribute on the 30th anniversary of World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore’s death.

Former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland striker Denis Law turned 83 today.

Don Hutchison knows what a trip to Cyprus could mean.

Bastian Schweinsteiger had cheeky dig at a former team-mate.

A new deal for Miguel Almiron.

Cricket

Disappointment for England.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those to be impressed by Harry Brook’s start to life at Test level.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was happy with testing.

Valtteri Bottas rocking the mullet.