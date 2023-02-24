Cat rescued from damaged building after earthquake in Turkish city of Diyarbakir

A cat brought a halt to efforts to demolish a building that was severely damaged during the earthquake in Turkey’s southeastern city of Diyarbakir .

When workers spotted the pet in the partially collapsed residential building, they halted demolition and called rescue services to take the cat away.

Footage shared on social media shows officials rescuing the animal , which was trapped on the ninth floor.

The controlled demolition has been postponed a number of times, as animal activists say at least 13 pets are still stranded in the building.

