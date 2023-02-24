Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Cat rescued from damaged building after earthquake in Turkish city of Diyarbakir

By Oliver Browning,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZnHa3_0kyn1xlV00

A cat brought a halt to efforts to demolish a building that was severely damaged during the earthquake in Turkey’s southeastern city of Diyarbakir .

When workers spotted the pet in the partially collapsed residential building, they halted demolition and called rescue services to take the cat away.

Footage shared on social media shows officials rescuing the animal , which was trapped on the ninth floor.

The controlled demolition has been postponed a number of times, as animal activists say at least 13 pets are still stranded in the building.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cat Comes to Stay with Kind Person Right Before an Overnight Freeze, But It Turns Out to Be Forever
Gainesville, FL8 days ago
Dog left tied up outside animal shelter in intense winter storm
South Salt Lake, UT9 days ago
Weird noise traveling through walls and floors of a Florida city. What’s causing it?
Punta Gorda, FL14 days ago
Animal shelter shares heartbreaking update about starving dog Magnolia
Richmond, VA19 days ago
Dog Left Tied to Tree as Massive Winter Storm Wreaked Havoc
Salt Lake City, UT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy