The Independent

Zelensky marks anniversary of invasion by presenting medals to Ukrainian fighters

By Oliver Browning,

7 days ago

Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (24 February) marked the first anniversary of Russia ’s invasion by awarding state medals to the fighters who are taking part in the war.

The president of Ukraine handed medals to a number of people, including one solider walking on crutches.

“We will never rest until the Russian murderers face deserved punishment,” Mr Zelensky said, as he made a televised address early on Friday.

He also vowed to push for victory in 2023 for his country.

“We had not been defeated. And we will do everything to win this year,” he said.

