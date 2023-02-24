Open in App
Brownsville, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Sombrero Fest coming to an end Saturday

By Alejandra Yañez,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGefe_0kyn1UMY00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “ Dos paises unidos por una fiesta .”

This is the phrase that can be heard between Feb. 18 and 25 as the border town of Brownsville embraces its Mexican-American culture in a week-long fiesta .

For many in Brownsville and throughout the Rio Grande Valley, Charro Days is one of the most exciting times of the year. It is right up there with Christmas.

Nestor Andress to take Sombrero’s Main Stage Friday

“People don’t come home for Thanksgiving,” Jacob Tamayo, with the Sombrero Fest Committee, said. “They don’t come home for Christmas, but they come home for Sombrero Festival.”

From spiropapas to gritos and much more, Charro Days has something for just about every member of the family.

Festivities commence Feb. 18 with the Baile del Sol and continue throughout the week with the Children’s Day Parade , Illuminated Parade , Grande International Parade, Charro Days Costume Ball, Carnival and Sombrero Fest.

Attendees typically dress in traditional Mexican attire to all festivities which consist of bright colors, embroidered clothing, and beautiful sequencing and ribbons.

At Sombrero Fest, many enjoy family-friendly day activities with food-eating contests, frijolympics, and a chili cookoff. But at night, the downtown area comes alive with live music, street food and plenty of cerveza .

Cleiri gives ValleyCentral preview to her Sombrero Fest performance

This year’s Saturday night headline for Sombrero fest is Lupillo Rivera and as previously reported by ValleyCentral, this is the hottest place to be this weekend in Brownsville. So tickets are selling quickly.

To get yours visit https://www.sombrerofestival.com/forms.

Saturday is the last day of Charro Days.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Fiesta Edinburg celebrates 54 years with family fun for the RGV
Edinburg, TX3 hours ago
Gladys Porter Zoo to host Ocelot Conservation Day
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Preparations for annual Hidalgo BorderFest underway
Hidalgo, TX7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hog Waddle marks unique event in San Benito history
San Benito, TX1 day ago
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Avian Cleanup Crew
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago
Goat Yoga of South Texas hosts premiere yoga experience
Harlingen, TX2 days ago
New coffee shop, high-end restaurant coming to Valley this month
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Brownsville plants third grove of trees for COVID-19 victims
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
City of Edinburg proclaims March 1st as ‘Grupo Frontera Day’
Edinburg, TX2 days ago
Mission amnesty program open through March
Mission, TX1 day ago
Tipton Ford celebrates 100 yrs with beach cleanup
South Padre Island, TX2 days ago
McAllen ISD hosts ceremony for Culinary Arts facility
Mcallen, TX23 hours ago
Valley cities to host job fairs in March
Harlingen, TX1 day ago
Food Patrol: Chick-fil-A given closure warning for expired food permit
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Children’s Bereavement Center opens new location in McAllen
Mcallen, TX1 hour ago
Children’s Museum of Brownsville honors Dr. Seuss week with interactive activities
Brownsville, TX4 days ago
Historic ‘El Jardin’ hotel in Brownsville to undergo $17M renovation
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
City of Edinburg names 13 Hometown Heroes to be recognized in upcoming marathon
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
Mission CISD to host PreK round up
Mission, TX2 days ago
Texas Southmost College host first full scale drill
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Edinburg PD respond to lockdown at South Texas Preparatory Academy
Edinburg, TX2 hours ago
Harlingen’s Juli Bryant Signs With UTRGV
Harlingen, TX1 day ago
Photographer with ‘city-wear’ style opens up hat shop
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Unseasonable 100-degree heat in South Texas border worries migrant aid workers
Brownsville, TX7 hours ago
Mercedes opens up Knights of Columbus Tourney
Mercedes, TX13 hours ago
Brownsville teacher granted $1k by Society for Science
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
10 arrested in human smuggling attempts across RGV Wednesday
Brownsville, TX6 hours ago
Pedro’s Tacos & Tequila Bar to come to Edinburg
Edinburg, TX6 days ago
Residents experiencing water break in north San Benito
San Benito, TX2 days ago
Olivares: EMS: Getting to the ER
Harlingen, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy