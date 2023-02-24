Davis Islands' Latin-Creole restaurant Bayou Bodega is closing

Today, the Creole, Latin and French restaurant took to its social media to announce its imminent closure.
"Our efforts to make Bayou Bodega a successful mainstay on Davis Island are coming to a close," its Facebook post reads. "We will be officially closing our doors very soon, and it appears as though this Saturday may be our last evening of service."
Although the South Tampa eatery and wine bar—located at 241 E Davis Blvd.—didn't name any issues that have directly influenced its closure, its owners allude to the restaurant just not being profitable enough to remain open.
At the end of its social media post, Bayou Bodega's owners referenced the " unexpected lack of support we faced on Davis Island." Bayou Bodega's owners—husband and wife duo Robert Sickler and Yari Ramos— mention the upcoming small business that will replace their soon-to- close restaurant and wine bar. They're in the process of selling the space to a local, family-owned Italian restaurant, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Sickler and Ramos also allude to the continuation of Bayou Bodega elsewhere in Tampa, this time with a full liquor license and " innovative rum, mezcal and whisky cocktails."
Bayou Bodega debuted on Davis Islands in April of 2021 to rave reviews of its Creole- Caribbean fusion cuisine, curated natural wine list and ultra-cozy, New Orleans-inspired interior. [content-2] Some staples on the restaurant and wine bar's menu include Spanish-style garlic shrimp, ratatouille, jambalaya, French mussels, sautéed flank steak and Cajun-style roasted pork with red beans and rice. A wide variety of natural wines from countries like Portugal, Spain, France, Slovenia and Chile compliment its eclectic food menu.
The intimate South Tampa eatery is also known for hosting local jazz bands and singer-songwriters throughout the week.
Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 25, might be Bayou Bodega's last day open, so head to Davis Islands to get one final taste of its unique fusion fare.
Its closing might be delayed a week or so according to its farewell post, so head to its Facebook or Instagram at @bayoubodega for more details about its final services.
