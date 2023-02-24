Report: Saints Closing In on Contract Extension for Tanoh Kpassagnon

A sign of things to come? The Saints are working on keeping one of their own, according to a Friday afternoon report.

The Saints are closing in on a multi-year contract extension for defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero .

Kpassagnon is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year comes, and we previously talked about the need for the Saints to address the defensive end spot. Marcus Davenport is set to become a free agent as well, and the team currently has Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, Jabari Zuniga (reserve/future) all under contract.

Payton Turner is coming into a pivotal year, as his availability has been a real issue in his first couple of seasons. For Kpassagnon, he's played in 23 games over the past two seasons for New Orleans, starting in 10 of them. Last season saw him play in 15 games. He would certainly be in for a larger role going into 2023, if all goes well.

