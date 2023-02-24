Ruth Marie Connolly, 99 of Brielle, NJ, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Born in Elizabeth, NJ to James and Walburga Finan, Ruth attended St Mary’s High School in East Orange. Ruth served in the US Navy during World War II as a WAVE and is a graduate of Seton Hall College and received her master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Ruth moved to Brielle in 1957. She was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, Manasquan. She worked as a social worker for Monmouth County Board of Social Services until her retirement. Ruth was a member of the Business and Professional Women’s Club, a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Manasquan River Yacht Club. Ruth was a poll worker and served on the Brielle Board of Adjustment. She enjoyed traveling and she traveled to every continent except Antarctica.

Ruth Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband William Jeffrey Connolly Jr., her brother James Finan and her sister Lucille Schack. Surviving are her children, Mary Ruth Connolly (Stephen Allaire), Hilarie Connolly (Holland Ja), William Jeffrey Connolly III (Tina), Kim Sackett (David), Megan North (Joseph) and James Marc Connolly (Dawn Rose). She leaves 11 grandchildren, Maura, Halley, Shannon, Erin, Colleen, Hannah, Molly, Riley, Shea, Jake, Delaney and 4 great grandchildren, Aidan, Gemma, Liliana and Emilio.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 4-6pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall with a reception to follow 6-8pm. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 2, 2023, 10 am at St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ, burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hampton, NJ.

For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .