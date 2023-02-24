'The Ultimatum' Star Rae Williams Fired Back At Ex Zay For His 'Perfect Match' Comments

The Ultimatum's Rae Williams is sharing her thoughts on Netflix's new dating show Perfect Match and what it's like seeing her ex-boyfriend Zay Wilson on the show, and it's safe to say there are still some hard feelings.

Williams appeared on the Zachary Reality podcast on February 24 where she discussed messages she's received about her ex as well as comments made about her sexuality on the show.

The 26-year-old Austin native revealed she has been getting a lot of messages about Wilson and Selling Tampa's Anne-Sophie Petit's interactions that happened at the beginning of the show.

"I was cringing when it was just them two at the end of the night and he was like 'well, alright it's me and you,' I was like he definitely could've played that off a little bit better," she said.

"I think she's just a gorgeous girl, but I just know she's not Zay's type," she said during the podcast.

As for who her ex's type is, Williams said that would be Too Hot To Handle'sFrancesca Farago and The Circle's Savannah Palacio.

The former Ultimatum star also highlighted a conversation between Farago and Wilson in which Farago asks Wilson if it's a red flag that she likes girls, just like his ex (Williams) did.

"I was like that's weird, I didn't know that they would have known that I was bi at that point because obviously The Ultimatum hadn't aired yet," she said.

"So I guess Zay was just on the island telling people that I like women and saying God knows what else about The Ultimatum."

Williams also shared that Perfect Match was filmed right after The Ultimatum had finished filming so it must have been a lot for Wilson to deal with.

"For people commenting that he seems off, he seems weird, we had just had that really stressful filming of The Ultimatum and he was going through our break-up at the time so yeah, was probably a stressful time for him."

The reality star also revealed the casting crew had talked about having her, Jake Cunningham and April Marie Melohn from her season of The Ultimatum on Perfect Match.

However, she seemed thankful it didn't work out that way.

"I think ultimately it was just more Zay's vibe. I think if I had actually been cast for Season 1 at the same time as him that would've just been a mess because him and I just can't seem to get along," Williams said. However, she added that she's not closing the door on the show completely.

Even though she says she didn't have the best experience on The Ultimatum, she would be interested in appearing on Season 2 of Perfect Match if there is one as it's more fun and light-hearted.

As for Season 2 of The Ultimatum, the news about the release date is still up in the air. Williams did say there were will be two versions of the show, a queer season and one that focuses on heteronormative relationships like Season 1 did.

"I’m so excited to tune in and watch both seasons," she exclaimed.

As for the Perfect Match, which is gearing up for its finale, Williams is rooting for The Circle's Joey Sasso and Sexy Beasts' Kariselle Snow and hopes that The Circle's Ines Tazi and Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen also find their perfect match.

The first eight episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix and the final four will be up on Tuesday, February 28.