Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Jersey Shore’ star DJ Pauly D coming to Waterside District

By Julius Ayo,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJLS1_0kymwBcw00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Jersey Shore star is bringing the party to Waterside District in Norfolk.

DJ Pauly D is helping celebrate Waterside’s sixth birthday bash on May 13. This will be his second time hosting the event.

In 2022, Pauly D spun a special show to kick off Shamrocks and Shenanigans Weekend. This year, the S!CK!CK Mind Games Tour will be ushering in St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Waterside District.

Tickets are now on sale HERE .

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

