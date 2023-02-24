ANOTHER RUNG: OKWU Eagles voted No. 7 in national hoops poll

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought one-place improvement in the final NAIA Coaches Top 25 Final Poll released Wednesday.

The Eagles (25-3) climbed to No. 7 to shake-up the Top 10 as the season moves into national tournament time.

There was no change in the top six teams since the previous poll — No. 1 College of Idaho (27-1), No. 2 Arizona Christian (24-4), No. 3 Union (Ky.) (26-1), No. 4 Grace (Ind.) (25-3), No. 5 Langston (26-2) and No. 6 Indiana Tech (25-3).

OKWU moved up to No. 7 from No. 8.

Now sitting in No. 8 is William Penn (Iowa) (25-3), followed by Georgetown (Ky.) (24-4) at No. 9 and Montana Tech (24-4) at No. 10.

OKWU is one of three Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference teams in the Top 25 — Kansas Wesleyan (25-3) owns the No. 12 spot and Southwestern (Kan.) (22-6) resides at No. 22.

The Eagles had been ranked No. 2 at the end of January, but back-to-back conference losses dropped them to No. 8. They began their upturn in this poll, hoping to catch the momentum heading into next week’s NAIA regionals.