Three American Airlines routes from Austin to end scheduled seasonal service, will resume later in the year

By Christopher Adams,

7 days ago

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the routes are seasonal and were scheduled to end at this time.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seasonal service on three American Airlines routes from Austin, including two international, is soon coming to an end for the summer.

A spokesperson for the airline told KXAN the routes are offered seasonally and are coming to the end of their scheduled season. They are set to resume later in the year. Many airlines offer seasonal service on certain routes based on customer demand.

Flights to St. Louis, Missouri, will end for the season on May 5, before resuming Aug. 15, according to a spokesperson for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Similarly, flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Nassau, Bahamas, will end their scheduled service on Aug. 19, before resuming on Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, the airline will launch a new nonstop route to Pensacola, Florida, on June 3. The AUS spokesperson told KXAN those flights are scheduled through Aug. 12. Rival Southwest Airlines also plans to begin flights to Pensacola, starting June 10.

American canceled service from AUS to San Juan , Puerto Rico, in November. A spokesperson told KXAN at the time that the route “isn’t meeting performance expectations.”

With 21 million passengers, Austin airport had a blockbuster year in 2022

American is the second-largest airline at AUS in terms of passenger traffic. The airline flew more than 5.4 million passengers from Austin in 2022, behind only Southwest.

Passenger totals for American have grown significantly since the pandemic. The airline launched six new nonstop routes from AUS in 2022, including the Montego Bay service .

So far in 2023, American has launched two new routes, to Memphis, Tennessee , and Panama City, Florida , as well as resumed seasonal service to Fort Myers, Florida . A new route to Sacramento, California , is also scheduled to begin service in May.

