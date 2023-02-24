Loaded gun caught at CKB security checkpoint

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Salem man attempted to bring a loaded handgun through security at the North Central West Virginia Airport on Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In a press release, the TSA said that the man had a .38 caliber gun was loaded with four bullets, as well as three speed loaders filled with five bullets each in his laptop carrying case.

A Bridgeport Police Officer removed the gun from the laptop bag after the X-ray unit at the security checkpoint alerted to the laptop case, the release said.

It is legal to take a firearm with you when you fly, but the TSA has strict rules about how they must be packed. Firearms must be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case, which must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. Click here for more information about how to legally take a firearm with you when you fly.

Violating the TSA’s policies for firearms could result in a maximum penalty of $15,000.

Additionally, the TSA said gun owners are responsible for learning the gun laws in their destination to make sure their weapons don’t violate any laws about attachments, magazine capacity limits or other laws.

More information about the TSA’s rules for packing carry-ons is available online .

