Open in App
Bridgeport, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Loaded gun caught at CKB security checkpoint

By Alexandra Weaver,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rckeM_0kymu4bW00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Salem man attempted to bring a loaded handgun through security at the North Central West Virginia Airport on Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In a press release, the TSA said that the man had a .38 caliber gun was loaded with four bullets, as well as three speed loaders filled with five bullets each in his laptop carrying case.

A Bridgeport Police Officer removed the gun from the laptop bag after the X-ray unit at the security checkpoint alerted to the laptop case, the release said.

Can you legally fight someone in West Virginia?

It is legal to take a firearm with you when you fly, but the TSA has strict rules about how they must be packed. Firearms must be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case, which must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. Click here for more information about how to legally take a firearm with you when you fly.

Violating the TSA’s policies for firearms could result in a maximum penalty of $15,000.

Additionally, the TSA said gun owners are responsible for learning the gun laws in their destination to make sure their weapons don’t violate any laws about attachments, magazine capacity limits or other laws.

More information about the TSA’s rules for packing carry-ons is available online .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Emily Drive light signal gets fixed
Nutter Fort, WV18 hours ago
Morgantown seeing increase in overdose deaths this week, officials say
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Delays expected on Route 50 between Clarksburg and Bridgeport next week
Clarksburg, WV3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two weapons seized from student’s car in Preston County
Kingwood, WV1 day ago
Granville Police asking for help identifying 3 men
Granville, WV22 hours ago
2 Grafton women charged with 128 counts of animal neglect, neglect of an incapacitated adult
Grafton, WV27 minutes ago
Fairmont man arrested for hitting child in the face
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Officers respond to threat made at Independence Middle School
Independence, WV3 days ago
Syringe, Meth, Fentanyl found after traffic stop on State Route 7 in Ohio
Hannibal, OH3 days ago
Youth Reporting Center employee charged with soliciting minor, prosecutor says she ‘gained access’ through job
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
2 arrested for drug possession in Harrison County traffic stop
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Name, address released in Clarksburg drug bust that yielded $170K, 140 grams of fentanyl
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Clarksburg man arrested for marijuana after incident in school parking lot
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Westover Police asks for help identifying people in photos
Westover, WV2 days ago
3-month project to impact Pike Street traffic in Clarksburg
Clarksburg, WV2 hours ago
Drug paraphernalia found at scene of fire in condemned Clarksburg home
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Person dead from overdose in Belmont County
Bellaire, OH2 days ago
Man allegedly threatened Fairmont McDonald’s worker with knife over $40
Fairmont, WV4 days ago
5 News Investigates: A Silent Crisis - Buckhannon Fire Department
Buckhannon, WV2 days ago
Police: Man on motorcycle arrested after chase
Parkersburg, WV2 days ago
Complaint: West Virginia State trooper choked victim, struck her in head with sippy cup
Ellenboro, WV4 days ago
Monongalia County magistrate resigns, publicly admonished
Morgantown, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy