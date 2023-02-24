Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

James Harden Tweets 4 Photos After The 76ers Beat The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpNCk_0kymu3in00

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 at home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

2018 MVP James Harden finished his night with 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 40 minutes of playing time.

Following the game, the former Arizona State star sent out a tweet with four photos on Friday afternoon.

There are already nearly 5,000 likes and over 170,000 impressions on the tweet in less than two hours.

Harden captioned his post: "Uno."

The superstar guard is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 42 games (while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range).

Before this season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game ten times in a row.

With the victory over the Grizzlies, the 76ers are now 39-19 in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

In addition, the 76ers are 24-8 in the 32 games they have hosted at home in Pennsylvania.

Harden was traded to the 76ers (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2021-22 season, so this is his first full year playing with Joel Embiid.

The star duo lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season, but if they can stay healthy, they should be seen as a legitimate contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Doc Rivers says watching Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving defer to each other in the clutch gives him Team USA vibes
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Kevin Durant Is Now 4 Points Away From NBA History
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Grizzlies Superstar Accused Of Assault And Flashing Gun
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Luka Doncic drops truth bomb on Mavs amid struggles since Kyrie Irving trade
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Here's What Kevin Durant Said After His First Game With The Suns
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
BREAKING: Cavs Reportedly "Planning To Sign" Recent Grizzlies Player
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
BREAKING: Lakers Announce LeBron James' Injury Diagnosis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Huge News Reported About Steph Curry
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA46 minutes ago
Steph Curry's Hilarious Tweet Went Viral
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks Game On Wednesday
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Grizzlies Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kevin Love’s wife, model Kate Bock, goes house-hunting after Miami Heat move
Miami, FL7 days ago
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign New Player
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
LeBron James Sent Out A Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Thunder
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Trae Young's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Knicks-Heat Game
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Paul George Can Make NBA History On Thursday Night Against The Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New York Knicks Make Two Roster Moves On Wednesday
New York City, NY1 day ago
Jaylen Brown's Status For Nets-Celtics Game
Boston, MA59 minutes ago
Former Lakers Center Signs Two-Way Contract With Wizards
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Patrick Beverley Sent Out A Tweet After The Bulls Beat The Pistons
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lakers And Grizzlies Injury Reports
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Made NBA History On Tuesday Night
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Jordan Poole's Injury Status For Clippers-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Trail Blazers And Warriors Injury Reports
Portland, OR2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Waiving A Player Before Wednesday’s Game
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks Could Reportedly Sign Former NBA All-Star
Milwaukee, WI19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy