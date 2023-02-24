James Harden Tweets 4 Photos After The 76ers Beat The Grizzlies

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 at home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

2018 MVP James Harden finished his night with 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks in 40 minutes of playing time.

Following the game, the former Arizona State star sent out a tweet with four photos on Friday afternoon.

Harden captioned his post: "Uno."

The superstar guard is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 42 games (while shooting 45.6% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range).

Before this season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game ten times in a row.

With the victory over the Grizzlies, the 76ers are now 39-19 in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and are 7-3 in their last ten games.

In addition, the 76ers are 24-8 in the 32 games they have hosted at home in Pennsylvania.

Harden was traded to the 76ers (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2021-22 season, so this is his first full year playing with Joel Embiid.

The star duo lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season, but if they can stay healthy, they should be seen as a legitimate contender for the 2023 NBA Championship.