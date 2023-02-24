Open in App
Gaylord, MI
Petoskey News Review

Sheriff department cites hacking of Snapchat account for Gaylord threat

By Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review,

7 days ago
GAYLORD — A potential threat posted on social media that included a reference to shooting up Gaylord High School was apparently the result of someone hacking another person's Snapchat account, according to the Otsego County Sheriff Department.

On Feb. 21, the sheriff’s office received a tip about school shooting threats against Gaylord High School on Snapchat. The threat was not deemed credible by law enforcement, according to Gaylord Community School Superintendent Jim Cracraft, and classes were held as scheduled on Feb. 22 at the school with additional security.

"The sheriff’s office conducted multiple interviews throughout trying to determine who made the threats," the department said in a statement. "Through the investigation it was determined that the person’s account that was used to post the threat was hacked by an unknown individual."

On Feb. 22, the sheriff's office identified the suspect as a 23-year-old Gaylord man. His name was not released and the sheriff’s office has forwarded a report to the office of Otsego County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Rola.

Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

