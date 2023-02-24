Chip Gaines buys iconic Texas literary landmark

Booked Up, Inc. first opened its doors in 1987 in McMurtry’s hometown of Archer City, where Gaines’ parents also hail from. For over three decades, it has been a go-to place for McMurtry fans and book lovers around the country.
The bookstore has been closed for over a year, shutting its doors shortly after McMurtry passed away at age 84 and converting into an exclusively online store. Since its closure, Archer City residents and McMurtry fans alike have wondered what will happen to the iconic storefront.
At this time, it is unclear what Gaines has planned for the building.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.
