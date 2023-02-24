Open in App
Cherokee County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man sentenced to 20 years after assaulting officer in Cherokee County

By Michael Garcia,

7 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting a peace officer on Thursday, according to Cherokee County.

On Aug. 1 2022, Paulk was arrested after hitting an officer over the head during the course of his arrest for an outstanding felony warrant, officials said.

Paulk was convicted after 25 minutes of jury deliberation and Judge R. Chris Day sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

According to a press release, Paulk was also fined $5000. Officials said that Cherokee County Sheriffs Office, Bullard Police Department and Jacksonville Police Department assisted in his capture.

