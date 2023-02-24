Open in App
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

'Naked ski lap' event already sold out in Colorado

By Spencer McKee,

7 days ago
Full Frontal Freedom, courtesy photo.

Naked bodies will be a-plenty at Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area in mid-March, with the popular Boot Tan Fest event already sold out.

"We done gone and sold out of tickets faster than a jackrabbit on a hot tin roof! This year's Boot Tan Fest is fixin’ to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time," reads a post from the event organizers on social media.

Hosted by Wild Barn Coffee, Boot Tan Fest is a growing high-country event that invites females and femme-leaning individuals to take a naked lap down a run at Bluebird Backcountry. It also features vendor booths, live music, and food.

Admission is $89 per person, kicking off on March 13 with nighttime festivities.

Find out more about the event here and if you're looking to ski the naked lap but didn't get a ticket in time, make sure you keep it on your calendar for next year.

