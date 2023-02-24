Open in App
Glendale, AZ
Tiger Woods, TGR Ventures to open first PopStroke in Arizona

By Todd Kelly,

7 days ago
Photo: PopStroke

The PopStroke brand keeps growing.

PopStroke Entertainment Group on Friday morning announced its Glendale, Arizona, location will open on Thursday, March 2 at noon local time. The venue is located in the Westgate area, just north of State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals and recent host of Super Bowl 57.

The Glendale location is the seventh in PopStroke’s lineup. A second Arizona PopStroke is on track to open in about six months in the Talking Stick area in Scottsdale. A PopStroke is also set for Delray Beach, Florida.

“We are very excited to introduce our unique entertainment experience to the Glendale-Phoenix community,” founder Greg Bartoli said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to have PopStroke expand into Arizona,” Tiger Woods said in a statement. “Since we announced our plans, there has been a groundswell of interest, and we are excited to announce an official opening date. PopStroke is a fun way for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy time with family and friends.”

PopStroke bills itself as a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses, an outdoor dining area with a food, craft beer, wine and signature cocktails as well as an ice cream parlor, an outdoor game area and a playground.

Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures and TaylorMade Golf Company PopStroke. (Photo: PopStroke)

The putting areas are entirely built with synthetic turf and there will be a Tiger Red Course and a Tiger Black Course.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 1 hosted by PopStroke, government officials and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce.

Operating hours for the Glendale location will be Sunday to Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

