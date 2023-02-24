Could Jahvon Quinerly stay with Alabama basketball for one more year?

Believe it or not, this might not be Jahvon Quinerly's last season with Alabama basketball.

Quinerly, 24, began his college basketball career in 2018 with Villanova. He will still has eligibility left after this season, though.

Quinerly played one season with the Wildcats. Then he transferred out, and because it was before the current rules, Quinerly had to sit out a season.

Then he played in the 2020-21 season and was named the SEC Tournament MVP. But that was considered a COVID season, made possible through the NCAA's waiver giving all athletes an extra season of eligibility.

So when Quinerly was playing during the 2021-22 season, that was only his second season of true eligibility being used.

That means he's burning only his third year of eligibility this season, opening the door for one more season for him with Alabama (24-4, 14-1 SEC). This season, Quinerly has averaged 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 17.9 minutes per game.

So will Quinerly take advantage of one more year of eligibility? Alabama coach Nate Oats said he has brought it up with him.

"I don’t think he knows the answer," Oats said. "We’ll see how workouts go after the season."

Quinerly was actually going to leave after the 2021-22 season, Oats said. The Crimson Tide even honored him at senior day. Then Quinerly tore his ACL in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame and his plans changed.

NIL opportunities have also changed the game a bit because players can make money off their name, image and likeness while still in college and don't have to go pro to do so.

Oats noted Quinerly has had bigger NIL opportunities.

"He's been able to capitalize on it now more," Oats said.

Even if Quinerly decides to come back, he will not be honored at senior day on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN2) against Arkansas (19-9, 8-7 SEC). Instead, it will be Noah Gurley, Dom Welch and Adam Cottrell.

Oats said the administration decided the program would let someone go through senior day once even with additional opportunities made possible through extra seasons of eligibility.

"He had senior day last year, could do it again this year, and if he decides to come back, he could do it again next year," Oats said. "We’ve decided it would be best to honor each kid one time on senior day."