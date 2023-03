InsideHook

Please, for the Love of God, Stop Making New “Lord of the Rings” Movies By Bonnie Stiernberg@aahrealbonsters, 7 days ago

By Bonnie Stiernberg@aahrealbonsters, 7 days ago

The “everything is a sequel or a reboot these days” argument lamenting the fact that there are seemingly no fresh ideas in Hollywood is a ...