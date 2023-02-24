Open in App
The Register-Guard

One dead after hit-and-run crash on Highway 99

By Makenzie Elliott, Register-Guard,

7 days ago

A 29-year-old man died in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 near Fairfield Avenue on Thursday evening, according to Eugene Police.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. and believe one or possibly two vehicles were going northbound on Highway 99 when the crash happened.

The pedestrian, identified as Curtis R. Mayo, died at the scene, police said.

Those involved in the crash left the scene, police said. One vehicle involved in the crash has been found, but police are still looking for a second. Police said it may be a dark colored SUV.

Traffic was shut down on Highway 99 in both southbound and northbound lanes, between Fairfield and Royal avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 541-682-5138.

Makenzie Elliott covers breaking news and public safety for The Register-Guard. Reach her at MElliott@gannett.com . Find her on Twitter at @ makenzielliott .

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: One dead after hit-and-run crash on Highway 99

