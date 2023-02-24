Open in App
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Frontier Airlines starts non-stop service to Jamaica

By 9News,

7 days ago
Frontier Airlines started non-stop service between Denver International Airport and Montego Bay, Jamaica Friday.  Courtesy Frontier Airlines

Flyers now have a new travel option between Colorado and Jamaica.

Frontier Airlines launched a new service Friday between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ).

The Denver-based airline said it is the only airline offering service between Denver and Montego Bay. Frontier is offering fares to Montego Bay as low at $179. The flight will be offered three times a week.

With the new service, Frontier will serve 67 nonstop destinations from DIA.

“As Denver’s hometown airline, we are proud to be celebrating a milestone as the only airline to connect the Mile High City with nonstop service to Jamaica,” said Daniel Shurz, Frontier's senior vice president of commercial.

“With an extensive operation at [DIA] – that’s only growing larger – now is the perfect time to take advantage of convenient and affordable travel options thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’ Stunning Jamaican beaches are easier to reach than ever before with our new exclusive nonstop service to the island.”

“Montego Bay, Jamaica has a strong demand from Denver residents, and this new route will open new opportunities for our city,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Frontier Airlines will provide an affordable and convenient option to get to and from our community and this popular tropical destination.”

“Expanding our global connections is a key pillar of our Vision 100 plan,” said DIA CEO Phillip Washington. “This brand-new, international destination for [Denver's airport] not only enhances the value we bring to our customers, it also brings us one step closer to our Vision 100 goals and provides another amazing beach destination for Colorado travelers.”

For more on this story, visit the Denver Gazette news partners 9News.com.

Comments / 0
