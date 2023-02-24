Obituary: Sharon Hudson Martin

Ms. Sharon Hudson Martin, 76, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park with Pastor Aaron Kennedy and Pastor Deana Kennedy officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

A native of Cullman, Alabama, Sharon was one of four children of the late William and Charmion Young Hudson. She was a graduate of Elon College. She worked as an Airline Stewardess for Piedmont Airlines for a number of years before becoming a Physical Education teacher, retiring with 30 years of service.

Sharon will be fondly remembered for her strong faith and acts of service to others. She was known for her art, ceramics, and floral arrangements which she enjoyed delivering to local nursing homes. She embraced taking her grandchildren to do volunteer work. Traveling and going to the movies were also favorite pastimes. A loving mother, “Nana”, sister and friend, Sharon will be missed by the many who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a brother, Ted Reese Stricklin.

She is survived by: daughter, Jessica Martin Ceravone and husband, Joseph; son, James E. “Jimmy” Martin, Jr. and wife, Deyva; grandchildren, Olivia Wilkins, Evan Wilkins, Jimmy Martin, III, Jax Martin, Jace Martin, and Jesse Martin, all of Greenville; sister, Janice Stockdale and husband, Mike, of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Michael Hudson and wife, Becky, of Cullman, AL; nieces, Erin Stockdale and Leanna Smith; nephews, Richard, Nathan and Stephen Hudson.

