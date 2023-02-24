"The Casting Was Perfect": 15 Book Adaptations That Readers Actually Love

— witbeyondmeasure223

"If I have the time, every year I try to read and watch The Outsiders with my students! It’s just such a good book, and it’s one of the few stories that made my students go, 'Hey, I really get this kid.' And every time we read about Johnny and the fire, there isn’t a single dry eye in the room. Love that book and the movie!"

— Lorelei