"The Casting Was Perfect": 15 Book Adaptations That Readers Actually Love

By Mary Colussi,

5 days ago

Well, well, well. If it isn't me, back again with yet another list of user-submitted , commenter-vetted book adaptations that met (and, in some cases, exceeded) the standards set by their source material. From YA romances to classic blockbusters to button-eyed (and terrifying) animated tales, here are 15 adaptations that are good enough to put smiles on the faces of the audience members most primed to be disappointed: people who read the book first.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

1. " Coraline ! One of the few instances I've ever seen where an adaptation is so loyal that they only added, not took away. It matched the spirit of the novella perfectly and gave it life with the amazing animation."

Femkat

2. "I always thought The Outsiders was a pretty great book adaptation; they stuck to the storyline and even kept a lot of the original dialogue."

witbeyondmeasure223

"If I have the time, every year I try to read and watch The Outsiders with my students! It’s just such a good book, and it’s one of the few stories that made my students go, 'Hey, I really get this kid.' And every time we read about Johnny and the fire, there isn’t a single dry eye in the room. Love that book and the movie!"

Lorelei

3. " Jurassic Park . The book is good, but no movie has ever brought pages to life like Jurassic Park . The movie also made the kids much better characters, in my opinion."

rdplaty

4. " The Color Purple . I read the book years ago and was so moved by it, then I watched the movie and loved it just as much."

Allcreaturesgreatandsmall

5. " Never Let Me Go is actually better for me as a film because of the world building (background posters, for example) that really set up Hailsham and its purpose early on."

aislincross

"That book and movie were amazing. Both are beautiful and still haunt me to this day. They did a great job getting actors who could bring the skills needed for the material."

xjadedgurlx

6. " The Bridges of Madison County was a great movie. I remember how upset I was when I heard that Clint Eastwood was going to be the romantic lead because he was Dirty Harry. I was blown away by how great he was. Meryl Streep playing Francesca was amazing as well."

Here4thecomments

7. "I think The Baby-Sitters Club show on Netflix did a pretty good job of bringing the books to life."

soundofsilence

"As someone who grew up reading the books, I agree. It's one of the best adaptations I've ever seen, and the young actors they got were great at bringing the girls to life."

xjadedgurlx

8. " Practical Magic . The movie is a thousand times better than the book."

Spellsandcurses ✨

9. "I loved Sense and Sensibility . I was hoping to see it mentioned. It is such a good movie, with a very young Kate Winslet. It's one of my favorites."

judybutler06

10. " Heartstopper should be on here! The casting was perfect, and the whole show captures the vibe of the comic so well."

izz

11. " Wonder is an excellent adaptation! I read it to my students every year and always recommend the movie."

Johannalis

12. " Brokeback Mountain was a 30-page short story adapted into a full-length movie. It was amazing how they expanded that story so beautifully."

stephaniek65

13. " Love, Simon is an insanely good film! It’s an adaptation of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, and it just captures all the little details perfectly, like how Simon has 'hour to hour, note to note' written on his blackboard wall, for example. Not to mention, he and Bram are the cutest couple ever, exactly how I pictured them. Love it."

birdieebee

14. "Both Legally Blonde and The Devil Wears Prada were meh books that were adapted into iconic movies."

bingbongbtch

15. And finally: " Women Talking . The recent Sarah Polley movie is adapted from Miriam Toews's book of the same name. Having experienced both, I thought it was a very positive adaptation of the original novel, and maybe even more meaningful. Check it out if you have not read it or seen the movie."

leslie12345

