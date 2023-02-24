The Pewaukee man who died while hiking in Grand Canyon was a retired Waukesha County deputy

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a retired deputy who served nearly three decades was the 56-year-old Pewaukee man who died while hiking in Grand Canyon National Park recently.

Scott McDonnell was found unresponsive by someone along the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens in Arizona at about 3 p.m. Feb. 17. He was pronounced dead by National Park Service search and rescue personnel shortly thereafter.

The Grand Canyon Office of Communications again declined to identify the victim Thursday, at the request of the man's family. But Lt. Nick Wenzel, the Waukesha County Sheriff Office's public information officer, confirmed Friday that McDonnell was the hiker.

The department had earlier posted a short tribute to McDonnell on its Facebook page.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of retired Deputy Scott McDonnell," the post said, adding that he "served our county honorably for 29 years and made a lot of friends along the way. He will be greatly missed, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

An investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner was launched to determine the circumstances of his death. According to officials, he was on a day hike along the long, rugged trail. What exactly happened was not immediately apparent. However, park officials offered no new information.

"Unfortunately, we do not have further details to share at this time," Joelle Baird, a public affairs officials and U.S. park ranger at Grand Canyon National Park, said Wednesday.

Wenzel likewise said no additional information was available.

