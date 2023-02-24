Paterson zoning officer suspended without pay after bribery charges

PATERSON — The city employee accused of taking bribes in exchange for bogus building permits had received two promotions during the past 16 months as his salary jumped from $32,500 to $59,999, according to public records.

The accused Economic Development department employee, Jose Fermin, was suspended this week without pay, Mayor Andre Sayegh said, declining to comment further.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced the charges against Fermin on Feb. 17 , two days after city employees said he was arrested by State Police officers during the workday. Employees said the police officers told Fermin his car was damaged while it was parked in a Paterson garage, a ruse that they said seemed designed to get him out of the city office to arrest him.

The arrest and alleged scam

Court records filed along with the criminal complaints against Fermin said he had two co-conspirators, neither of whom was named by authorities. Fermin allegedly taught one co-conspirator how to forge another official’s signature for the permits and that conspirator reportedly passed the fraudulent documents onto the other conspirator who would “deliver them to clients,” court records said.

The records don’t say whether the others involved in the alleged scam were city employees, contractors, developers, or a group called “expeditors,” people who handle permit applications on behalf of builders.

Fermin could not be reached for comment for this story. Officials said his first court appearance is scheduled for March.

Recent promotions

Back in November 2021, Fermin was making $32,500 as a “trainee” in Paterson’s housing and zoning office, according to payroll records. In 2022, he was promoted to inspector with a salary of $47,396, according to state treasury records. At the time he was arrested, Fermin was Paterson’s assistant zoning officer and making almost $60,000, according to payroll records.

Officials would not comment on Fermin’s recent promotions.

The AG’s Office said the crime he’s accused of committing happened between Nov. 1, 2020 and Sept. 15, 2022. State authorities have not said how many bogus building permits Fermin allegedly sold, nor how much in bribes he allegedly received.

One of the co-conspirators told an undercover detective he could get a “permit without any building plans” for $1,500, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with Fermin’s charges.

Bogus building permits

There have been rumors for years about bogus building permits being sold in Paterson.

In fact, Paterson’s current construction official, Gennaro Lobozzo , said in a lawsuit he filed against the city that former Community Improvements Director David Gilmore had lodged complaints with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office about building permits being illegally sold.

Lobozzo’s lawsuit said Gilmore’s allegations were “baseless.” Gilmore — who was fired last year and has his own whistleblower lawsuit pending against the city — said on Friday that he does not know if his past complaints are connected in any way to the AG’s current case.

Gilmore said that Fermin had never been the target of any of his allegations. Other current and former employees in the zoning and housing office said they never suspected Fermin of any wrongdoing.

“If true, these allegations are extremely disheartening and not reflective of the culture I have worked so hard to bring to the city," Sayegh said last week after Fermin’s arrest was announced.

