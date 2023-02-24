Rejected for FEMA aid after Hurricane Ida? You have until Wednesday to appeal.

Residents rejected for FEMA aid to repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ida have until Wednesday to appeal.

The March 1 deadline falls 18 months after the federal government issued an emergency declaration for the storm, which devastated the area on Aug. 29, 2021.

If the appeal is submitted before the deadline, the process will be continued past March 1.

The deadline does not affect people who in the Federal Emergency Management Agency Temporary Housing Program, which provides campers while residents rebuild their homes. The program was extended through Aug. 29, and starting in March, FEMA will charge $50 rent for people living in the trailers.

Those with special circumstances who cannot appeal by the deadline may still submit their appeal but will be handled on a case-by-case basis, a FEMA spokesperson said.

FEMA has helped more than 2,400 Ida survivors appeal and receive federal assistance, the spokesperson said. About 24 people had open appeals as of earlier this week.

Rejection is often caused by missing information, such as proof of identity or home ownership or proof that the home was the main residence prior to Hurricane Ida, according to FEMA. If someone was rejected, a letter was sent to him or her describing what was missing.

For information or help with appeals, call FEMA's hot line at 1-800-621-3362.

There are three ways to submit an appeal:

Mail: FEMA National Processing Service Center; P.O. Box 10055; Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Fax: 1-800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA.

Online: Upload the documents to your FEMA account at DisasterAssistance.gov.