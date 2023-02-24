Clovis Lady Wildcats oust Carlsbad Cavegirls from District 5-4A postseason basketball race

Zarai Lewis scored 14 points and the Clovis Lady Wildcats defense shutout the Carlsbad Cavegirls in the fourth quarter to advance to the championship game in the district District 5-4A postseason tournament with a 25-19 win Thursday night in Carlsbad.

At 6 p.m. Saturday in Hobbs the Lady Wildcats (20-7) play the district champions the Hobbs Lady Eagles in the postseason title game.

Cavegirls head coach Matt Enloe changes lineup

During the first quarter the Cavegirls (23-5) appeared on their way to a win with a 10-5 lead. The Cavegirls swept Clovis during the regular season with wins of 35-27 and 41-24.

The Lady Wildcats frustrated Carlsbad for the rest of the game outscoring the Cavegirls by slim margins in the second and third quarters.

Clovis’ gained the upper hand on Carlsbad in the final period outscoring the Cavegirls 9-0, including stalling tactics late in the game.

Enloe said Carlsbad’s offensive problems led to a lineup change.

“(It) kind of backfired on us. The loss is on me we struggled scoring tonight,” he said. “We knew Clovis was going to come in with everything they had, full speed. We knew it would be a challenge they got the best of us.”

Allie Myers was Carlsbad’s leading scorer with six points. Abbey Dugan and Mariana Sepulveda had 5 points in the loss.

Despite the setback Enloe liked the Cavegirls chances to reach the 5A state playoffs. Pairings were scheduled to be announced late in the weekend.

Cavemen host Hobbs in postseason tournament championship

Carlsbad (19-7) swept the Eagles (15-12) during the regular season by a scores of 58-29 and 49-32.

At 6 p.m. Saturday at Carlsbad High School the Cavemen entertain Hobbs in the championship game of the District 5-4A postseason tournament.

The Eagles defeated Clovis 61-51 Thursday in the tournament semifinals.

Loving Lady Falcons advance in postseason tournament

Wednesday night Loving defeated Jal 55-47 in the quarterfinals of the District 2-4A postseason tournament.

Friday at 5 p.m. in Eunice the Lady Falcons (11-11) play the Lady Cardinals (13-11) in the semifinals. Eunice swept Loving during the regular season. Saturday the winner plays at Tatum for the championship.

