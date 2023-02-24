Central Jersey doctor pleads guilty to fraudulently buying cancer drugs for resale

CAMDEN – A Warren Township podiatrist faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a scheme to buy prescription cancer drugs under false pretenses and then reselling them for profit.

Joel Lerner, 62, whose practice with other podiatrists had offices in several New Jersey locations including Springfield and Union, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to unlawfully selling prescription cancer drugs which had been bought using his medical license and under the representation that the drugs were to be used to treat his patients.According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, Lerner's scheme ran from December 2014 through November 2018 with more than $1.2 million in prescription drugs purchased in Lerner’s name and using his medical license.

Lerner, who has a degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, was president of MD Buying Group, a purchasing group started by physicians to increase their buying power.

Lerner was recruited by an individual who owned a pharmacy and owned and operated two businesses that were wholesale distributors of prescription drugs, Sellinger said.

In return for commissions and discounts on other medical supplies purchased by Lerner for MD Buying Group, Lerner used his medical license – and allowed others to use it – to purchase expensive prescription drugs, primarily cold-chain biologic infusion medications that are used to treat cancers, macular degeneration and autoimmune diseases, according to Sellinger.

The drugs were shipped to Lerner's offices in Springfield or Union, where the individuals directed others to pick up them. The drugs were then repackaged and sold to pharmacies and other wholesale distributors, court papers say.

That arrangement misled the drug makers and their authorized distributors about the identity of the actual buyer who would then sell them for a profit.

By using Lerner to obtain these drugs, these individuals were able to get the drugs from pharmaceutical manufacturers’ authorized distributors that they would not otherwise have been permitted to buy. They were then able to sell them at a profit through their two businesses, Sellinger said.

Lerner and the two individuals made numerous false and misleading representations to the pharmaceutical manufacturers and authorized distributors, including that Lerner needed the drugs to use to treat his patients, and that the drugs would not be resold or redistributed.

None of the drugs were administered to Lerner’s patients but were ultimately sold to customers of the two businesses for a profit, Sellinger said.

Lerner is free on $200,000 bail pending his sentencing on July 18.

