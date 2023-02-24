Open in App
Ravenel, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man stole off-road vehicles from Ravenel business, listed them on Facebook Marketplace

By Dianté Gibbs,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBLMR_0kymoMTt00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after he’s accused of stealing several off-road vehicles from a Ravenel business.

Larizo Shekeem Pendergrass, 22, is charged with two counts of grand larceny, according to CCSO.

On November 21, 2022, an employee at the Tractor Supply Store in Ravenel reported that two people cut a hole into the fence of the business and took a Coleman Mini Bike, ATV, go-cart, and Mini Jeep between the dates of November 13 and November 14.

The value of items stolen were valued at $6,099, affidavits show.

An employee then saw one of the stolen items advertised on Facebook Marketplace under the user profile “Bigtimemoney Shekeem.”

An investigation revealed that a white Ford pick-up truck, the same vehicle the suspects were seen arriving in on the day of the theft, was registered to Pendergrass’ home address.

Pendergrass is currently held on a $7,500 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

