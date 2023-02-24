Open in App
Oregon State
Ranking Pac-12 teams by average attendance in 2022

By Kevin Borba,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEvNl_0kymo5Yn00

The Pac-12's attendance rankings may surprise some

In a year that was filled with on and off the field drama, the Pac-12 still had one of the conference's most entertaining seasons in a possibly a decade.

There were six teams that had a legitimate route to winning the conference title, and by the last week of the season there were still a handful vying for two spots. Not to mention, the conference had four teams that had they not lost a game earlier in the season that could have very well been in the discussion for the playoff.

However, despite all of the eventfulness taking place on the field, it wasn't enough to bump up the five year average of attendance, as according to College Football News , the conference ranked No. 5 in the Power 5 for attendance from 2018-2023.

Here's a look at which programs had the largest attendance, and which programs will be figuring out some kind of promotion this next season to increase their attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlfAX_0kymo5Yn00

12. Washington State

Average Attendance: 26,185

Stadium Capacity: 32,740

National Rank: No. 77

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMmqb_0kymo5Yn00

11. Oregon State

Average Attendance: 28,400

Stadium Capacity: 26,407 (construction)

National Rank: No. 75

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdL9U_0kymo5Yn00

10. Stanford

Average Attendance: 29,965

Stadium Capacity: 50,424

National Rank: No. 68

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJ5iE_0kymo5Yn00

9. Cal

Average Attendance: 38,596

Stadium Capacity: 63,000

National Rank: No. 59

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3PjH_0kymo5Yn00

8. UCLA

Average Attendance: 41,593

Stadium Capacity: 91,136

National Rank: No. 53

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Li5Zv_0kymo5Yn00

7. Colorado

Average Attendance: 42,847

Stadium Capacity: 53,613

National Rank: No. 51

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1gQo_0kymo5Yn00

6. Arizona State

Average Attendance: 43,081

Stadium Capacity: 53,599

National Rank: No. 48

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPhxt_0kymo5Yn00

5. Arizona

Average Attendance: 44,209

Stadium Capacity: 50,800

National Rank: No. 47

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6oLq_0kymo5Yn00

4. Utah

Average Attendance: 52,057

Stadium Capacity: 51,444

National Rank: No. 37

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZi3l_0kymo5Yn00

3. Oregon

Average Attendance: 54,950

Stadium Capacity: 54,000

National Rank: No. 32

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391Wdj_0kymo5Yn00

2. Washington

Average Attendance: 62,933

Stadium Capacity: 70,138

National Rank: No. 68

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZnon_0kymo5Yn00

1. USC

Average Attendance: 64,487

Stadium Capacity: 78,467

National Rank: No. 22

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

