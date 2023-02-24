Ranking Pac-12 teams by average attendance in 2022

The Pac-12's attendance rankings may surprise some

In a year that was filled with on and off the field drama, the Pac-12 still had one of the conference's most entertaining seasons in a possibly a decade.

There were six teams that had a legitimate route to winning the conference title, and by the last week of the season there were still a handful vying for two spots. Not to mention, the conference had four teams that had they not lost a game earlier in the season that could have very well been in the discussion for the playoff.

However, despite all of the eventfulness taking place on the field, it wasn't enough to bump up the five year average of attendance, as according to College Football News , the conference ranked No. 5 in the Power 5 for attendance from 2018-2023.

Here's a look at which programs had the largest attendance, and which programs will be figuring out some kind of promotion this next season to increase their attendance.

12. Washington State Average Attendance: 26,185 Stadium Capacity: 32,740 National Rank: No. 77 Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

11. Oregon State Average Attendance: 28,400 Stadium Capacity: 26,407 (construction) National Rank: No. 75 Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

10. Stanford Average Attendance: 29,965 Stadium Capacity: 50,424 National Rank: No. 68 Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

9. Cal Average Attendance: 38,596 Stadium Capacity: 63,000 National Rank: No. 59 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

8. UCLA Average Attendance: 41,593 Stadium Capacity: 91,136 National Rank: No. 53 Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

7. Colorado Average Attendance: 42,847 Stadium Capacity: 53,613 National Rank: No. 51 (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

6. Arizona State Average Attendance: 43,081 Stadium Capacity: 53,599 National Rank: No. 48 Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Arizona Average Attendance: 44,209 Stadium Capacity: 50,800 National Rank: No. 47 Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

4. Utah Average Attendance: 52,057 Stadium Capacity: 51,444 National Rank: No. 37 Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

3. Oregon Average Attendance: 54,950 Stadium Capacity: 54,000 National Rank: No. 32 Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Washington Average Attendance: 62,933 Stadium Capacity: 70,138 National Rank: No. 68 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports