Stabbing victim found lying in street

SAN DIEGO — A man suffering from a stab wound was found lying in an Encanto roadway early Friday morning, San Diego police said.

Officers with the SDPD Southern Division were called to the 6700 block of Akins Avenue around 3:40 a.m. to do a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered a semi-conscious man lying on the street in the fetal position with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where medical personnel determined his injury was life threatening. He underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

SDPD said the victim was unable to give a statement regarding the incident and no witnesses were found at the scene.

There is no suspect in the incident at this time. No additional details have been released about the victim.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing are encouraged to contact the SDPD Southern Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

