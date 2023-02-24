Brantley Gilbert Announces Deluxe Edition of ‘So Help Me God’: ‘A Cool Way for Me to Bring Everything Full Circle’

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Outsider, Brantley Gilbert revealed that he’s done being tied down by genre limitations. During that chat, he said that future releases would show that he’s ready to make music he enjoys regardless of the label people want to put on it. Today, he announced the deluxe edition of his most recent album So Help Me God. The five new songs on the 15-track offering will be a look into what Gilbert has planned for the future.

The deluxe edition of So Help Me God hits shelves and streaming on April 21st. The project will showcase Gilbert’s wide range of influences. The multi-Platinum-selling musician co-penned all 15 songs on the record. As a result, it will give fans a better look at who Brantley Gilbert is as a songwriter, musician, and man.

Brantley Gilbert Discusses the Deluxe Edition of So Help Me God

“We’ve always been a little outside of the box when it comes to writing and recording. It’s not necessarily something that we’ve done on purpose, but it tends to happen because we always try to serve the song as it takes shape rather than shaping the song to serve us,” Gilbert shared in a press release.

Expanding on that, Brantley Gilbert added, “If a song is asking for a harder edge, let’s do that. If it feels a little more introspective, let’s lean into that. This album intersects across a lot of different genres, and we’re proud to say that it’s something that happened naturally.”

In the past, Brantley Gilbert has released deluxe editions of several albums. Just as I Am, The Devil Don’t Sleep, and Halfway to Heaven all have expanded editions. In a recent interview with Outsider, Gilbert explained why it’s important for him to release these expanded albums.

“The deluxe part of my albums are always kind of the punctuation at the end of the sentence,” Gilbert said. “They kind of make everything come full circle and tie up all the loose ends.”

The added songs on these expanded albums, he explained, “Maybe touch on some sentiments or some things that we hadn’t in the rest of the record yet. Or, they may kind of be the bookend to songs that were previously released.”

Brantley Gilbert added, “It’s always a cool way for me to kind of bring everything full circle and finish the thought.”

