Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

SLO County could see tornadoes, waterspouts as major winter storm batters the coast

By Kaytlyn Leslie,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ml4O_0kymlOLy00

San Luis Obispo County residents should be on the lookout for possible tornadoes Friday, as a winter storm batters the area.

Intense showers and isolated thunderstorms over the ocean could generate waterspouts and move onshore through 11 a.m., with a “potential for small tornadoes” in western Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the National Weather Service warned .

During the storm event, “damaging winds and small hail could occur,” the Weather Service said. Residents should stay indoors if severe weather occurs.

This comes on the third day of a major storm passing over California, one that initially even brought rarely seen snow to the Central Coast.

On Friday that snow turned largely to rain , bringing with it power outages, reports of downed trees and a number of other storm impacts.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
More than 2 inches of rain has fallen in SLO. Here are the totals for your area
San Luis Obispo, CA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties from the weekend storm are impressive
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Santa Maria River rushing with water following recent rounds of rain
Oceano, CA3 days ago
Cuyama Valley groundwater plan approved. What does this mean for Big Carrot?
Santa Barbara, CA2 hours ago
Lompoc locals concerned about rain aftermath
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Work along Hwy 1 to cause delays near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County closed to repair storm damage. Here’s where
Lompoc, CA2 days ago
SLO residents forced to evacuate after tree topples during storm: ‘Felt like an earthquake’
San Luis Obispo, CA6 days ago
Evacuation warning lifted in Oceano — but there’s a possibility for flooding still ahead
Oceano, CA6 days ago
Navigation Apps may recommend the shortest route, but not always the safest
Buellton, CA2 days ago
State approves Paso Robles groundwater plan, with pumping limits and monitoring
Paso Robles, CA20 hours ago
Oceano residents told to prepare for flooding as next wave of storm approaches SLO County
Oceano, CA7 days ago
Paso Robles parking changes now in effect
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy