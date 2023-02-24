SLO County could see tornadoes, waterspouts as major winter storm batters the coast

San Luis Obispo County residents should be on the lookout for possible tornadoes Friday, as a winter storm batters the area.

Intense showers and isolated thunderstorms over the ocean could generate waterspouts and move onshore through 11 a.m., with a “potential for small tornadoes” in western Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, the National Weather Service warned .

During the storm event, “damaging winds and small hail could occur,” the Weather Service said. Residents should stay indoors if severe weather occurs.

This comes on the third day of a major storm passing over California, one that initially even brought rarely seen snow to the Central Coast.

On Friday that snow turned largely to rain , bringing with it power outages, reports of downed trees and a number of other storm impacts.