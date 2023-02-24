Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

‘Major milestone’ as donors pledge millions for downtown park atop KC’s Interstate 670

By Kevin Hardy,

7 days ago

Some $45 million in contributions have been pledged toward a new park planned to cap downtown Kansas City’s Interstate 670.

Local officials on Friday announced a $10 million contribution from Kansas City-based H&R Block, the H&R Block Foundation and the Marion and Henry Bloch Family Foundation — the largest private donation so far.

Downtown boosters have envisioned building a park over the interstate for years. In addition to bringing new green space to the heart of the city, a deck over I-670 would curtail noise from the interstate traffic below.

Current plans call for building a $200 million, 4.6-acre park over the interstate, from Wyandotte Street to Grand Boulevard, connecting downtown with the Crossroads Arts District.

“Today, I am proud to announce we reached a major milestone toward making the South Loop project a reality, thanks to H&R Block’s generous contribution. We are proud to continue to partner with our federal, state and local private businesses to make this project happen, improving the quality of life for residents and businesses in the area,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news release.

Lucas said the new interstate deck will build upon the ongoing growth and evolution of downtown Kansas City, which not long ago was largely empty and void of the entertainment options that currently abound.

“Downtown is a place for everyone around our region to enjoy,” the mayor said, “as we saw from the Chiefs parade the other day, and importantly will be a place that we continue to build outstanding public spaces that are modeled not only for the region, but the entire country.”

Local officials hope to complete design work and begin construction of the new park next year. They aim to open the park in the first quarter of 2026, when Kansas City will host World Cup matches.

But with $18 million in private support and $28.6 million in federal funding, the project will still need some $150 million in funding.

In addition to H&R Block, the project has received financial support from JE Dunn Construction Co., Loews Kansas City Hotel, Kansas City Southern, Power & Light District, the Cordish Companies and 1400 Baltimore.

Once completed, the park is expected to feature gardens, accessible play spaces and public entertainment forums.

“When you travel across America and around the world, you realize the great cities have breathtaking urban parks,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block president and chief executive officer. “Our commitment to this project is a reflection of our work to Make Every Block Better, our belief in Kansas City, and our collective ambition of greatness.”

