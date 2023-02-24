Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan inches closer in NET rankings which could be good news for UNC

By Zack Pearson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7LUd_0kymilHW00

With three games remaining in the regular season, the North Carolina Tar Heels are in danger of missing the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the preseason No. 1 team.  UNC finds themselves without a Quad 1 win, going 0-9 in that category which is something that the committee will look at come Selection Sunday.

The Tar Heels will have a Quad 1 opportunity Saturday against Virginia in the Dean Dome and potentially another one a week later when they host Duke to close out the regular season. But could they get one from a game they won in December?

After hitting a speed bump, the Michigan Wolverines have won two straight beating Michigan State and then getting a road win at Rutgers . With that win over Rutgers on Thursday night, Michigan climbed the NET rankings moving up from No. 62 to No. 53.

And that’s potentially good news for UNC.

If Michigan can get to No. 50, it would give UNC a Quad 1 win after the Tar Heels beat the Wolverines in December in Charlotte. A neutral site win over a top 50 team qualifies and it would be a slight bump for the Tar Heels resume.

However, the two wins for Michigan have also moved them up on the bubble.

After losing to Indiana and Wisconsin a few weeks back, Michigan wasn’t really near the bubble. But now two-straight wins has them as one of the next four out as they climb closer and closer to the field.

The Wolverines have a tough schedule ahead facing Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. The Badgers are also on the bubble so that could play a factor in this as well.

The main thing for North Carolina is to take care of their own business moving forward and win out.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Randy Wimbley Leaving FOX 2 Detroit: Where Is the Reporter Going?
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Tragedy strikes Michigan State University
East Lansing, MI6 days ago
WTF? Michigan Man Displays Rather Unique Road Sign
Roseville, MI4 days ago
Gov. Whitmer orders flags raised to full-staff
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
Randy Wimbley Leaving Fox 2 After a Decade on the Air
Detroit, MI6 days ago
The Longest Bridge in Ohio Is a Staggering and Stunning 8,800-Foot Behemoth
Toledo, OH6 days ago
Woman with schizophrenia missing after leaving Detroit home last week
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Michigan State shooting: third victim identified, in critical condition
East Lansing, MI9 days ago
Ice storm slams Jackson, longtime public servant dies: Jackson headlines Feb. 18-23
Jackson, MI7 days ago
Only 3 Michigan counties not under a winter weather warning; Worst is Ice Storm Warning
Detroit, MI9 days ago
Woman shot, killed in Adrian, Mich. Friday night
Adrian, MI6 days ago
Students on CATA buses during shooting left displaced and scared
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Meijer plans to remove historic barn
Hillsdale, MI6 days ago
Flint firefighter dies in the line of duty
Flint, MI5 days ago
Bond set for Toledo woman accused of stabbing, killing friend
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Woman chased by police crashes into duplex, garage in east Toledo
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Funeral service set for famed Motown songwriter Barrett Strong
Detroit, MI7 days ago
'Only the beginning'; MSU mass shooting survivor opens up about his experience
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Ohio woman dies after attack by her dog, police say
Toledo, OH8 days ago
Police locate suspect in Lansing early morning shooting
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Woman shot on I-94 after getting ‘uncomfortable feeling’ at Detroit gas station, police say
Detroit, MI4 days ago
2 dead, 2 injured after early Sunday Morning shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Detroit police killed in murder-suicide described as 'model officers' by chief
Detroit, MI9 days ago
Owners of fire-damaged south Toledo restaurant invite patrons to sister restaurant
Toledo, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy