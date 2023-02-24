Cowboys Reveal Complete 2023 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys officially revealed their coaching staff for 2023, and there's a handful of changes to unpack.

The Dallas Cowboys can now focus fully on free agency and April's NFL Draft, as the coaching staff is officially in place for next season .

There are several changes from 2022, including a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer. He replaces Kellen Moore, who is now in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced earlier in the offseason that he would be calling plays from the sideline, something he hasn't done his entire time in Dallas .

Jeff Blasko will now be the offense's run-game coordinator and running backs coach while Scott Tolzien will coach the quarterbacks.

Former and now current Cowboys assistant Mike Solari is back and coaching the offensive line. Solari was last with the Cowboys under head coach Tom Landry from 1987 to 1988.

Lunda Wells is overseeing the tight ends, assisted by Chase Haslett, and Robert Prince is now coaching the wide receivers.

Ramon Chinyoung will be in charge of quality control while also assisting with the offensive line, and will be helped by Will Harriger who's assisting with both those duties as well.

Ryan Feder is in charge of game management while also holding the title of offensive assistant.

On the defense, Dan Quinn returns for a third season with the Cowboys. He'll be working alongside defensive line coach Aden Durde, defensive backs coach Al Harris, linebackers coach Scott McCurley, and secondary coach and pass game coordinator Joe Whitt.

Sharrif Floyd is in charge of quality control while also assisting with the defensive line , Cannon Matthews will assist with the defensive backs. Darian Thompson and Pete Ohnegian will oversee quality control while Thompson will assist with the linebackers and Ohnegian also holds the title of defensive assistant.

John Fassel is back as special teams coordinator, assisted by Rayna Stewart. Eric Simonelli will oversee quality control and analytics, and Harold Nash is the strength and conditioning coordinator, assisted by Cedric Smith and Kendal Smith.

