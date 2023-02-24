ESPN Pinpoints Broncos' Biggest Non-QB Offseason Question Marks

The Denver Broncos have to come up with more than a few answers this offseason.

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is tasked with turning around an offense that was abysmal last year. A considerable amount of blame was split between now ex-head coach Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Going into this offseason, ESPN pinpointed what questions besides Wilson might hold Denver back.

“A battered offensive line needs attention; all five of the team’s expected starters missed multiple games due to injury, and four of them finished the season on injured reserve. There’s also the matter of running back, where Javonte Williams ’ multiple knee ligament tears could keep him out well into the 2023 season. But one of the other biggest items is simply confidence.

The Broncos haven’t averaged more than 21 points a game since 2015. That’s a locker room full of players who have yet to experience success on offense, and that might be the heaviest lift of all for new coach Sean Payton.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos’ front office has long overlooked the offensive line. Denver has drafted only eight offensive linemen since 2016, and only one was taken in the first round — Garett Bolles. Of those eight, only five remain on the team, and the likes of Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry III have been massive disappointments that may not be around for 2023, especially the former, who's set to be an unrestricted free agent.

As for free agency, the Broncos have signed several disappointing pass protectors, especially at tackle. Hearing names like Menelik Watson and Ja'Wuan James causes Broncos Country to gag.

With limited draft capital, Denver will have to make its swings count and pair that with quality free-agent signings. Don’t expect Wilson to hold up for an entire season if the O-line is neglected again.

Not knowing exactly when Williams will return to the backfield and how limited he may be is a big question. What’s worse is not having solid depth options.

Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are free agents, while Chase Edmonds will likely be cut to save $5.920 million in salary. While Murray is stable, he isn’t a workhorse back that should start at age 33. The Broncos will surely bring in more bodies for the running back room from both the draft and free agency.

Confidence is critical to winning in the NFL, but such spirit has been banished from Denver post-Super Bowl 50. Justin Simmons and Brandon McManus are the only two Broncos that have experienced a winning season, with the last one coming in 2016 with a 9-7 record (though no playoffs).

While defensively, the Broncos have been reasonably and consistently talented, the offense has severely underwhelmed. Year after year, Denver's defense has given the offense chance after chance to catch up or put a game away, and more often than not, they’ve blown it.

The defense then gets fed up and quits. This scenario was on full display on Christmas Day when Wilson threw two interceptions early, leaving his defense in a terrible position. The wound that has been the Broncos’ offense festered, spreading to the rest of the team, ultimately leading to infighting and a lack of confidence.

The Broncos just forgot how to win. Getting Denver to produce on offense is the enormous task that Payton will undertake this season. Now more than ever, the Broncos need to get bucking again.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!