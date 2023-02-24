Open in App
Arlington, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant County detention officer killed in single-car crash in Arlington as he drove home

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.,

7 days ago

A Tarrant County detention officer driving home from work was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Arlington, authorities said.

Officials identified the officer as Tarrant County Jail Corporal Aron Iseman, who died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth shortly after the accident.

Arlington police and firefighters responded to the traffic accident just after 7 a.m. Friday on U.S. 287 near Little Road

Iseman was driving when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times, according to officials at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

According to witnesses, Iseman was driving a Subaru Outback when it suddenly veered across the other southbound lanes, went off the road and hit a metal sign, causing the vehicle to roll. There was no one else inside the Outback and no other vehicles were involved.

Arlington firefighters had to extricate Iseman from his car, and he was taken to the Fort Worth hospital.

Iseman was pronounced dead at 8:39 a.m. Friday.

Arlington police said it was unclear what caused the driver to go off the road.

He began his career with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in 2018.

The Arlington Police Department will conduct the investigation into this crash, and officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Iseman’s cause of death.

“The Arlington Police Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the employee’s family and friends,” the department said in a statement.

