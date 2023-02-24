Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
WBRE

Wilkes program gives students free textbooks

By Sydney Kostus,

7 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local university is kicking off a new program to help ease financial stress for its students.

Millions of Americans are faced with student debt. As costs like textbooks and class materials pile up on top of tuition.

“You think you have everything all paid for, you have your loans taken out, tuition’s paid for, and then your professors are like, ‘Oh yeah wait, you have more books you have to buy,’” said Megan Makovsky, Wilkes University’s Student Body President.

Megan Makovsky is the Student Body President at Wilkes University.

As a fourth-year student pursuing a degree in health care, she says bills have added up.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor issues ‘Code Blue’ for weekend

“I would say that I spend, as a pharmacy student mostly in the first two years that I’m here, it could range anywhere from like 200 to like 600 dollars depending on which general education classes you’re taking,” Makovsky added.

According to recent studies, 85 percent of students delay purchasing course materials, which negatively impacts their grades by about 50 percent.

But now students won’t have to stress over footing the bill for textbooks as Wilkes University is kicking off its ‘Colonels are Covered’ initiative which will provide college course materials to its students for free.

“Many students, particularly those who are struggling financially, they will choose not to have the textbooks which puts them at a disadvantage. So for us, this is about a level the playing field, everyone starts in the same spot,” explained Dr. Greg Cant, Wilkes University President.

Beginning this fall the program will send textbooks needed for class, directly to the students in partnership with Barnes and Noble.

This program aims to save them as much as $1,600 per year.

Eyewitness News asked University President Dr. Greg Cant where the money is coming from to cover this and if it will be hiking up the cost of tuition.

“the university provides a range of different services, so we will build this into our costs which means that we have it covered. Students aren’t charged additionally for this,” Dr. Cant added.

Wilkes is the first school in the region to offer the program.

This program at Wilkes University applies to fall and spring semesters for degree-seeking undergraduate students starting in the fall of 2023.

