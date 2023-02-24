Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open Houses in Auburn & Renton
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding Open Houses in Auburn and Renton this weekend.
The first Open House has it all – an ample corner lot rambler in a fabulous location:
This 4 bed/2 bath has vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and skylights that fill your rooms with bright natural light.
Dining area/family room and a utility room with access to the backyard.
Fully fenced, and a HUGE area to park your RV’s, additional vehicles, and/or contractors’ yard to store your big tools or toys – maybe a potential ADU?
There are 2 outbuildings with electricity that can be used as an office, storage unit, studio, gym, or whatever you have in mind!
Roof is 5yo + a brand-new water heater.
This is the house you were waiting for.
You’ll be close to schools, shopping areas and freeways. Come see it!
WHEN:
Saturday, Feb. 25: Noon – 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
5106 S. 316th Street, Auburn, WA 98001 (map here, or see below).
INFO:
List Price: $575,000
MLS Number: 2031436
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 1.5
Year built: 1954
Approx. House SqFt: 1,510 s.f.
Lot: 0.42 Acres
TOUR/PHOTOS:
MAP:
Next up – this cute Renton rambler LIVES BIG:
Once inside, the hardwood floors connect you from the living room to dining, into both bedrooms & to the bath.
The living room has lots of natural light and opens to the surprisingly large dining room leading into the kitchen w/newer dishwasher, gas range and vinyl floor.
The bonus room has an ADA entrance from the front deck ramp & lots of possible uses.
Enjoy the large bathroom w/double sinks, newer tile floor and tube surround.
Don’t miss the beautiful fenced back yard w/huge deck, pergola, garden paths w/roses and more.
3 garden sheds, arbor, patio, lawn; relaxing!
Off street parking for 6 cars &/or RV or boat.
Newer roof, furnace, instant water heater & washer.
Great location to shopping, freeways & schools.
WHEN:
Saturday, Feb. 25: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE:
16150 119th Avenue SE Renton, WA 98058 (map here, or see below)
INFO:
List Price: $499,950
MLS Number: 2037466
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Year built: 1958
Approx. House SqFt: 1,080 s.f.
Lot Size SqFt: 9,202
IINCLUSIONS:
Dishwasher
Dryer
Microwave
Refrigerator
Washer
LeasedEquipment
PHOTOS:
MAP:
