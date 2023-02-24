Open in App
Wausau, WI
Aspirus Scholars named to tackle physician shortage

By Shereen Siewert,

7 days ago
Pictured are Paige Boruch, from left, Lauren Woyak, Lanna Scannell, Aspirus vice president, system philanthropy, and Ellie Mallek. Photo courtesy Aspirus Health.

WAUSAU– The Aspirus Health Foundation has awarded four medical students $450,000 in scholarships through its Aspirus Scholars Program, Aspirus announced in mid February.

The students, all from the Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin campus, accepted their scholarships during a ceremony at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

This year’s scholarships were awarded to:

  • Paige Boruch, first year medical student (Hometown: Wausau)
  • Ellie Mallek, first year medical student (Hometown: Plover)
  • Giridhar Murali, first year medical student (Hometown: Shelton, Connecticut)
  • Lauren Woyak, first year medical student (Hometown: Stevens Point)

The Aspirus Scholars Program is a community collaboration to address the national physician shortage and meet the needs of people and communities in north central Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

It provides generous scholarships for tuition to medical students and connects them to Aspirus and the communities served by Aspirus during their training. In return, students commit to employment at Aspirus in the areas of primary care, psychiatry or general surgery.

“Our Aspirus Scholars award recipients already have strong ties to our area and are passionate about medicine and caring for patients,” said Lanna Scannell, Aspirus vice president, system philanthropy. “Each will be a tremendous addition to the Aspirus family and help us grow access to vital services in our communities.”

