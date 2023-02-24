Open in App
Des Plaines, IL
WBBM News Radio

Des Plaines teen caught with 'ghost gun': Police

By Carolina Garibay,

7 days ago

EVANSTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 16-year-old from Des Plaines is accused of having a "ghost gun."

A "ghost gun" is a weapon assembled by hand that can't be traced.

Evanston police said they spotted the teen last weekend walking along Church street. They said they knew he had an active arrest warrant from another jurisdiction.

Officers said they were able to stop the teen after he fled on foot, dropping a bag with the loaded handgun inside before he was arrested.

The teen was referred to juvenile court for unlawful use of a weapon.

