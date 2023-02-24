Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

People turned off by volatile school board meetings, poll shows

By Craig Dellimore,

7 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A new poll for Illinois' largest school workers union suggests most people are tired of seeing school board meetings become political flashpoints.

In recent years, many school board meetings in Illinois and around the country have devolved into ideological battlegrounds over issues like race and curriculum.

But, Kathi Griffin, President of the Illinois Education Association, said a bipartisan poll for the labor group shows the fighting isn't sitting well with most people.

"What we know from our polling is that Illinoisans- they do not like the contention at school board meetings."

77% of those polled favor teaching about slavery and its impact, and 72% want the schools to continue teaching about racism, according to data released by IEA.

The data also shows that 75% of Illinoisans polled oppose banning books in school libraries, another controversial issue.

As for those fighting what's called Critical Race Theory, Griffin questioned how can K-12 schools "end" something that is not being taught there at all. She said CRT is only taught at the college and graduate level.

Early voting for school boards is underway in many districts across Illinois.

